Wind advisory issued

/Photo by Milan Jurek via freeimages.com

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday.

Winds of 20 to 30 with gusts to 45 mph are expected and a few gusts as high as 50 to 55 mph possible, the advisory text says. This is sufficient wind that unsecured items may be blown around and trees limbs blown down.

Rain also is likely Saturday before 1 p.m. with a high temperature of 60 reached early in the day after which temps will drop.

Much of eastern Wisconsin and virtually all of Illinois will be under a wind advisory Saturday.