Jr. Panther Football donates over 1,500 pounds of food to The Sharing Center

Jr. Panther Football, a youth football and cheer organization based in Silver Lake, recently conducted a food and other supply drive for The Sharing Center in Trevor.

The drive was a success with over 1,500 pounds of food, monetary donations and bags of coats and outdoor gear collected.

Here is a statement issued by the origination thanking the group’s families and others who donated:

On behalf of the Jr Panther Board we would like to say thank you to the best families out there. Coming together the way we did to support our local community is what makes this organization special. Over the last two weeks we have held our Panthers for a cause food drive for the Sharing Center and we collected over 1500 pounds of food, monetary donations and bags of coats and outdoor gear. All of this was donated to the Sharing Center and will help our local community as we head into the winter months.



Seeing our Jr Panther Family come together and give back to our community is truly inspiring! Thank you again for all your generous donations. We could not be more proud to represent this program.



Our little studs were looking good in their sharing center color socks on the football field and the cheerleaders rocked those bows as well!



We would also like to express our thanks to our visiting communities who also took part in our event and contributed. A special thanks to our fellow Kenosha County SEYFA teams over at Westosha Central who collected at their home games this past Saturday and brought their items over to Wilmot. It takes a village. It is wonderful our village is so big!

