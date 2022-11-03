Salem Lakes Plan Commission postpones public hearing with large turnout over inadequate notice

A Salem Lakes Plan Commission public hearing on the status of a conditional use permit for a Silver Lake business that was attended by about 60 people was ended before it really got started Wednesday evening.

The commission was scheduled to hold a hearing regarding a “motion submitted by the Village of Salem Lakes Planning and Development Administrator requesting the suspension or revocation of the Conditional Use Permit issued to Steve Dunn Jr. of Auto Truck Equipment & Repair.”

A conditional use permit is typically issued for a business that may not be appropriate throughout an entire zoning area, but OK — with certain conditions — in some areas.

A large audience, many apparently ready to support Dunn, nearly filled the meeting room at Village Hall in Salem.

But the hearing was stopped in its tracks after Dunn’s attorney, J. Michael McTernan, said his client had not received the required 30-45 days advance notice of the hearing. Public notice of the hearing also may have been short of the required time.

Village officials did not dispute the timeline presented by McTernan. The village’s attorney for the case, Noah Wishau, conceded the hearing should not proceed.

‘I think we brought of bunch of people here for no reason,” Wishau said.

Through some back and forth between McTernan and Wishau led by attorney David Rasmussen, who was advising the Plan Commission, it was decided each side would share a briefing of their case with Plan Commission members by Nov. 18, with replies due by Dec. 2. The village would seek to set another public hearing with a mid-December date and sufficient notice.

Both sides also agreed to submit witness lists ahead of the hearing.

McTernan suggested members of the public be able to make comments Wednesday, but it was agreed that would be inappropriate since the agenda for the meeting did not include citizens comments as a line item. A public hearing, however, would include comments from the audience.

Given the delay in holding the hearing and the large audience size, Rasmussen asked audience members not to contact commission members about the case in the interim.

“Please no contact of these people,” Rasmussen said to the audience, referring to the commission. “I would like to have an untarnished proceeding.”

While adjourning the meeting after about 30 minutes, commission Chairman Kim Breuning said “I guess will see you sometime in December. We will find out when.”