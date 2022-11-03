County buildings to be lit up in green in veterans tribute next week

From the office of the Kenosha County executive:

Kenosha County government buildings will be illuminated in green during the evening hours throughout the week of Nov. 7, as part of a national campaign to show support for veterans.

The county is participating in Operation Green Light for Veterans, an effort led by the National Association of Counties and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers.

Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman said the objective is to show support for military veterans, while also raising awareness about the unique challenges faced by veterans and the many resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

A joint proclamation that Kerkman and County Board Chairman Gabe Nudo presented earlier this week encourages people to also display a green light in a window of their home or business throughout the week.

“Our veterans and their families have sacrificed so much to protect our nation and preserve our freedoms,” Kerkman said. “We want to make sure our veterans and their families know that their service matters, and that we are grateful for their sacrifices.”

The Kenosha County Buildings to be illuminated in green include:

— The Courthouse and Administration Building in the 900 and 1000 blocks of 56th Street.

— The Kenosha County Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road.

— Brookside Care Center, 3506 Washington Road.

— The Kenosha County Center at highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

“We’re pleased to give this show of thanks to veterans during the week of Veterans Day,” Nudo said. “I encourage people to also participate in their homes or businesses, or to just take a moment to reflect on the sacrifices of veterans when they pass by a county building that’s lit up in green.”