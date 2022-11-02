Highway U closure to begin Wednesday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

Kenosha County Highway U (136th Avenue) is scheduled to close to traffic just north of Highway Q (104th Street) for approximately two days beginning Wednesday, Nov. 2.

This is to allow for paving work associated with the ongoing reconstruction of the intersection of highways Q and U.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via Highway Q, Highway MB (160th Avenue), Highway C (Wilmot Road) and Highway U. Access to businesses and residences in the area will be maintained.

This work is weather dependent and is subject to change.

A project brief including a map of the closure area and detour route is available here.