Trick or treating hours for 2022

Note: An earlier version of this story contained some conflicting information. This version has been corrected. Sorry for the confusion. — DH
All local municipalities that designate trick or treat hours have done so as usual for 2022.
Here’s the rundown:
- Wheatland — Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 to 5 p.m.
- Bristol — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Paddock Lake — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Randall — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.
- Salem Lakes — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.
- Twin Lakes — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.