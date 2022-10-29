Trick or treating hours for 2022

Photo by snowbear via morgueFile.com

Note: An earlier version of this story contained some conflicting information. This version has been corrected. Sorry for the confusion. — DH

All local municipalities that designate trick or treat hours have done so as usual for 2022.

Here’s the rundown:

Wheatland — Sunday, Oct. 30, 2 to 5 p.m.

Bristol — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Paddock Lake — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Randall — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.

Salem Lakes — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 8 p.m.

Twin Lakes — Monday, Oct. 31, 4 to 7 p.m.