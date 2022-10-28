Units responding for fire in Wheatland

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 6:15 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of a fire in about the 40100 block of Highway 50.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a fire in a field.

UPDATE 6:17 p.m. — Unit attempting to locate fire has been all the way to Walworth County line without seeing fire. Dispatch reports that fire now reportedly more in the 39500 block of Geneva Road.

UPDATE 6:20 p.m. — Wheatland command on scene calls off all further response. Says burning is attended and was reported ahead of time.