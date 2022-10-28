A word from our sponsors: Village of Twin Lakes seeking seasonal Recycling Center Attendant

Madison Gartzke of Educators Credit Union raises $1K for United Way, shaves head for Wigs for Kids RACINE — Educators Credit Union employee Madison Gartzke made a bet with her coworkers. She told the staff at Educators Credit Union in Racine that if they helped her raise $1,000 for United Way, Gartzke would get a new haircut. The local is now sporting a freshly shaved head. United Way ambassador goes big Gartzke […] Emma Widmar

Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will insure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, "Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library," is […] Emma Widmar

UW-Parkside features ‘I am Not Invisible’ Exhibit beginning Nov. 7 SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the “I am Not Invisible” exhibit during Veterans Week. The exhibit will be displayed in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place in Wyllie Hall from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. The "I Am Not Invisible" awareness campaign started as a program featuring twenty photographs of Oregon […] Emma Widmar

Several area high schools put on lockdown; situation deemed hoax KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE and RACINE — Numerous high schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after a person claiming to be a teacher called the schools saying that students had been shot. Law enforcement officials say the calls were a hoax. When they arrived on the scene, officers cleared the building and found no active shooters or […] Emma Widmar, Denise Lockwood and Loren Lamoreaux