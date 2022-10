Veterans and service members and their guests are invited to a Veterans Day ceremony at Salem School on Nov. 10 from 2:15 to 2:45 p.m.

There also will be a reception for the veterans and their guests after the program.

The event will be held in the north gym at the school, located at 8828 Antioch Road, Salem.

If you plan to attend please RSVP to Nicole Pahl at 262-843-2356 or nicole.pahl@salem.k12.wi.us.