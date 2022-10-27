Local Drug Take Back Day events on Oct. 29 to include Narcan training

Have some prescription drugs you no longer need around the house? The following announcement from the county Department of Human Services is for you:

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day events will be held at two Kenosha County locations this Saturday, Oct. 29, County Executive Samantha Kerkman has announced.

The events will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Boys & Girls Club of Kenosha, 1330 52nd St., and the Kenosha County Center at Highways 45 and 50 in Bristol.

In addition to a convenient place to safely dispose of unneeded medications, the events will also offer people the opportunity to receive training and free supplies of the overdose-reversing medication Narcan.

“Removing unneeded medications from your home is a simple step you can take to prevent intentional or accidental misuse that could have serious consequences,” Kerkman said. “I encourage people to take advantage of these collection events, and to take a moment to get trained on Narcan. A life could depend on it.”

Narcan training teaches people to recognize symptoms of an opioid overdose and how to administer the opioid overdose reversal drug. More information about the Narcan distribution program in Kenosha County is available at https://bit.ly/KCNarcan.

National Prescription Drug Take Back Day is a day of recognition held twice annually that aims to provide a safe, convenient, responsible means of disposing of prescription drugs, while also educating the general public about the potential for abuse of medications.

Locally, the events are organized in a partnership between the Kenosha County Sheriff’s and Kenosha Police departments, the Kenosha County Division of Aging, Disability and Behavioral Health Services, and the host venues.

The most recent events in Kenosha County, held on April 30, netted the collection of 1,883 pounds of medication.