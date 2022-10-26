Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting Oct. 27, 2022

Oct 26th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.

Agenda items include:

  • Wilmot Cemetery transfer update. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Christine Weyker, Chief Executive Officer of Kenosha Achievement Center to discuss transit bus storage on
    Town property. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • Garbage & recycle including yard waste final contract review. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
  • A closed session for competitive or bargaining reasons regarding a garbage and recycling contract with Johns Disposal Service, Inc.

The full agenda is available here.

