Agenda: Randall Town Board & Plan Commission meeting Oct. 27, 2022

The Randall Town Board and Plan Commission are scheduled to hold a meeting Thursday, starting at 7 p.m. at Town Hall in Bassett.
Agenda items include:
- Wilmot Cemetery transfer update. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Christine Weyker, Chief Executive Officer of Kenosha Achievement Center to discuss transit bus storage on
Town property. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- Garbage & recycle including yard waste final contract review. Discussion, consideration, and action if any.
- A closed session for competitive or bargaining reasons regarding a garbage and recycling contract with Johns Disposal Service, Inc.