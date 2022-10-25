Fall election 2022: Kenosha County clerk of circuit court candidates Q&A

There will be a contested election for Kenosha County clerk of circuit court on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

Democrat Rebecca Matoska-Mentink, the incumbent.

Republican Zach Rodriguez.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

Rebecca Matoska-Mentink — Age: 53; City, village, town where you reside: Pleasant Prairie; Education: Paralegal Certificate, Bachelor’s Degree, Master’s Degree; Occupation: Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court ;Previous elected or appointed public office: Elected in 2006 as Kenosha County Clerk of Circuit Court; re-elected 2010, 2014, 2018.

Zach Rodriguez — Age: 24; City, village, town where you reside: Kenosha; Education: Attended UW Parkside; Occupation: Small business owner and WI Licensed Private Detective; Previous elected or appointed public office: 3 Term County Board Supervisor.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for clerk of circuit court?

Matoska-Mentink — I have faithfully served as your Clerk of Circuit Court for over 16 years. I have nearly 10 additional years of legal and administrative experience. I have consistently demonstrated effective and efficient leadership that have made processes streamlined, saved taxpayer dollars, and modernized our Courthouse. During COVID-19, I was one of the few County offices that remained open and accessible to the public. Additionally, just three days after the 2020 riots, our Courthouse was back open. We’ve had many noteworthy cases in Kenosha County over the last few years and regardless of how they were decided- the processes to support those trials were executed flawlessly. I take this responsibility seriously, I show up and get the work done. I have built sustainable and collaborative partnerships between many county, state, and agency partners. Finally, I am invested into this community. I serve as Chair of the Gateway Technical College Board, as well as on the Pleasant Prairie Police & Fire Commission, and many other worthy causes across our community. I am backed by law enforcement and firefighters because they know the important role that our Courts play in community safety- and they trust my experience and record for maintaining smooth operations of our Court. Finally, Republicans and Democrats alike are backing me because they know that access and administration of justice are nonpartisan issues. On November 8th, I hope to earn your vote once again. I believe that my experience and proven track record as your clerk of court make me the logical choice as our Clerk of Circuit Court.

Rodriguez — My experience as a small business owner working with the public, has given me the skills needed to

work with every citizen who has business at the court house. As a licensed detective I have worked closely with many attorneys, judges, and courthouse employees. In these interactions, I have seen firsthand how desperately the courthouse needs a change in leadership. Throughout these interactions, my tenure on the Kenosha County Board, and as Chairman of the Judiciary & Law Committee, I have gained the knowledge and experience required to run our courthouse in way Kenosha County citizens can be proud of. This demonstrated leadership is why I have earned the endorsements of several well-respected local attorneys, Congressman Bryan Steil, County Executive Samantha Kerkman, a majority of my collogues on the Kenosha County Board of Supervisors, as well as numerous other state and local elected leaders.

2.) What would be your priorities if elected clerk of court?

Matoska-Mentink — With 16 years as Clerk of Circuit Court, my top priority is to continue the practices I’ve put into place during my tenure to run a streamlined, accessible, and fiscally responsible office. People can continue to count on Kenosha County Circuit Court as a responsive, effective, and efficient government agency.

Rodriguez — Unlike my opponent, I believe constructive improvements can always be made in government. Jurors are essential to the judicial process, and they deserve a Clerk of Courts who understands the value of their time, appreciates their effort, and who will ensure jury duty is efficient and enjoyable. The Clerk of Courts should be committed to assisting in community issues where able. As a Kenosha County Board Supervisor, I worked with the District Attorney’s office to increase the capacity of court cases involving children in foster care. This successfully expedited the permanent placement and adoption of foster children. In order for justice to be served properly, it must be served efficiently. This includes ensuring the process is easy to navigate for all involved parties, especially victims of crime. Under my opponent, a substantial backlog for the collection of fines and judgements has accumulated.

This burden negatively impacts the taxpayers of Kenosha County. I will work to eliminate this backlog and

make sure monies are received in a timely manner.

3.) How do you define an effective office of clerk of courts?

Matoska-Mentink — An effective Clerk of Circuit Court must understand the dynamics of a Courthouse from processes, workflows, as well as the needs of the judges, lawyers, law enforcement, courthouse staff, and general public who utilize it. My 25+ years of legal and administrative experience have greatly helped me effectively respond to the needs of the ecosystem that makes up our Courthouse. I believe that an effective Clerk of Court must be able to understand and manage the Clerk of Circuit Court budget and advocate for investments into our Courthouse. Finally, an effective Clerk of Court understands that collaboration is the essential function of the job. Decisions made in our Courthouse are made by that of a consensus of our judges, and an effective Clerk must be able to pivot and respond to those decisions.

Rodriguez — An effective Clerk of Courts is dedicated to cultivating a positive environment for jurors, judges, and court staff. Many of our judges and court staff will tell you just how low morale is in the courthouse due to my opponent’s management style. That is why the courthouse has an inexcusably high employee turnover rate. Additionally, my opponent no longer desires this position, which is evident by her resoundingly unsuccessful bid for County Executive earlier this spring. Since my opponent lost the election for County Executive, she continues to coast on the lackluster status quo she has created. As Clerk of Courts, I will establish a higher caliber of leadership for Kenosha County’s justice system.