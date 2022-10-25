Culvert work to close Highway Q Wednesday

From the Kenosha County Division of HIghways:

Kenosha County Highway Q (104th Street) is scheduled to be closed between Highway U (136th Avenue) and just east of Highway MB (152nd Avenue) on Wednesday, Oct. 26, for culvert crossing work.

The closure is expected to begin by 7 a.m. and continue for approximately one day.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via highways U, CJ (Horton Road) and MB.

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.

A project brief, including a map of the work area, is available here.