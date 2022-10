The Trevor-Wilmot Consolidated Grade School District Board of Education is scheduled to hold a meeting Tuesday, starting at 7 p.m. in the school library.

The meeting can be live streamed via Zoom here.

Among the agenda items are:

Adoption of 2022- 2023 Budget and Certification of 2022-2023 Tax Levy.

District Administrator Goal Setting – Activity/Work Session

The agenda also includes a closed session for consideration of financial, medical, social or personal information.

The full agenda is available here