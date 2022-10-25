This post sponsored by Westosha Floral.
The following deaths of local residents and those with local connections are being reported by funeral homes today. Click on name to see obituary/service information:
Marjorie Jane Saucerman, 82, of Silver Lake, died Oct. 24, 2022.
Richard “Rick” Jeffrey Koralik, 55, of Bristol, died Oct. 21, 2022.
Doris Mae Daniels, 93, of Burlington and formerly of New Munster, died Oct. 22, 2022.
Aleata V. Schlosser, 78, of Burlington, died Oct. 20, 2022.
