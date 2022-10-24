Fall election 2022: Kenosha County sheriff candidates Q&A

There will be a contested election for Kenosha County sheriff on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Appearing on the ballot will be:

Democrat James Simmons

Republican David W. Zoerner

Incumbent David Beth, a Republican, is not running for re-election.

The same questionnaire was submitted by westofthei.com to each candidate by email. Here are the candidates’ biographical information followed by their question responses, presented in alphabetical order:

James Simmons — Age: 50; City, village town where you reside: Kenosha City; Education: BA in Criminology, one year completed in my master degree program for Criminology; Occupation: Law-Enforcement; Previous elected or appointed public office: No previous elected or appointed public office.

David Zoerner — Age: 53; City, village, town where you reside: Village of Pleasant Prairie; Education: UW-Parkside: Political Science BA 1995; UW-Plattville: Police Administration MA, currently attending; Northwestern University: Police Supervisor Course; FBI Leeda Institute: Supervisor Leadership Institute; Occupation: Sergeant, Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department, Patrol Division; Previous elected or appointed public office: No previous elected or appointed public office.

1.) Why are you the best candidate for sheriff?

Simmons — I’m the best candidate for Sheriff because I have over 17 years of law-enforcement experience in multiple divisions. I’ve been in Corrections, Highway Patrol, Court Security, Investigations (adult and juvenile) and, School Resource Officer part-time, I’ve executed warrants and evictions. Supervisory role in investigations: in charge of tobacco enforcement for the entire Lake County area where I supervised multiple detectives during undercover missions. The tobacco enforcement comprised of a large monetary budget which was shared between the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the State of Illinois. Further leadership role as a detective: during homicides and sex assaults etc., I would direct and supervise patrolling deputies on their roles to secure evidence, crowds and, written statements to ensure that the investigation operated smoothly. I am an Army veteran, I also attended University of Illinois at Chicago ROTC studying Military science. As a cadet I joined the military police as a reservist and I was in charge of a 30-man platoon and budget which consisted over $500,000.

Zoerner — I believe the depth and breadth of my experience sets me apart from my opponents. Not only am I the only candidate who has command and supervisory experience, but I have worked and supervised in every division of the Sheriff’s Department: Patrol, Civil Process, and Detentions. I have first-hand experience in a wide variety of law enforcement specialties such as Firearms and Taser Instruction, Drone Operation, and Hostage Negotiations. I am still active in all of those disciplines, which means I didn’t just take a training course for them and then never put that training into practice. In addition to the specialty teams, I serve Kenosha County on the Opioid Task Force, the Chapter 51 Committee on Mental Health, and I’ve been a board member of Women and Children’s Horizons for 20 years helping victims of domestic and sexual abuse. I have never been content to simply write parking tickets and go through the motions—there are real dangers facing Kenosha County citizens right now and I seem to be the only candidate who is drawing on expertise to put a stop to them. I believe my dedication and constant involvement is a testament to that, and I believe the role of Sheriff requires you to be very active on all fronts that affect our citizens in Kenosha County. In addition, over my career I have developed relationships throughout the region and have garnered the respect and endorsements from the Kenosha County Deputy Sheriff’s Association, The Republican Party of Kenosha County, Racine County Sheriff Chris Schmaling, as well as several Chiefs of Police from our area that I have worked beside. They not only trust my ability to lead the Sheriff’s Department, but that trust will allow us all to collaborate and work together to improve law enforcement throughout the entire region, which would be a huge benefit to Kenosha County.

2.) The Sheriff’s Department serves all of Kenosha County, but for most Western Kenosha County residents KSD is their local police department. What will be your top initiatives for this next term that will specifically affect Western Kenosha County if you are elected sheriff?

Simmons — As a candidate for Kenosha County Sheriff, I know my responsibilities lies within the unincorporated areas of Kenosha County. Protecting our citizens against all crimes within the unincorporated areas is paramount! I will follow the Constitution and the Law of this State equally without exception. I want to enhance the scenario-based training which will cover every aspect of law enforcement including mental health. The program will consist of professional actors which will place deputies in crisis situations. For example, but not limited to domestics, shootings, traffic stops etc. This will help deputies make better decisions during their career course in law enforcement, so deputies can be an asset vs a liability. The County highways must be kept safe with regards to speed enforcement, OWI and, road rage incidents. I will work closely with the Health Department to find help for individuals suffering from the opiate crisis and bring individuals to justice who make a profit creating/selling these dangerous drugs! I will advocate to tougher sentencing for extreme violent criminals. I will advocate for higher wages for our Law enforcement, Corrections, civilian personnel etc. I will make serious effort to bridge the gap between law enforcement and our vast communities with

respectable dialogue from Activist’s groups to Constitutionalist’s groups. I will implement a voluntary gun buyback program which will reduce the number of unwanted firearms from falling into the hands of burglars and violent criminals. For example, a family who owns multiple firearms passes and the surviving family don’t want the firearms anymore. The surviving family can bring those firearms to the Sheriff’s Department and be monetarily compensated. I want to help our communities and law enforcement in many more ways.

Zoerner — Crime is at an all time high nationally and Western Kenosha County is no exception. Our highways need dedicated enforcement to slow the dangerous traffic trends, and I intend to increase our Traffic and Drug Interdiction Enforcement with K-9 units. The escalating crime rates must be met head on with a proactive police presence and aggressive pursuit of criminals. Property and violent crimes, illicit drug use, abuse, and trafficking are skyrocketing, and the law enforcement in Kenosha County needs well-trained, supported staff to be able to combat these issues. We are in the midst of the deadliest drug epidemic Kenosha County has seen to date, and stopping this activity must be a paramount priority for the new Sheriff. Home invasion should never have been a present fear for the citizens of Kenosha County, but the riotous behavior and destruction of recent years as well as the establishment of our county as a drug trafficking corridor has caused a spike in such crimes. These criminals that prey on our families must be made aware that Kenosha County is not soft on crime, we embrace a multi-jurisdictional team so there is no escape, and our officers are exceptionally well-trained and committed to stopping them. I will staff the patrol and detective divisions appropriately, and we will continue to pursue these cases with every resource available to bring these criminals to justice. Residents on both sides of the I must be allowed to feel safe in their own homes.

3.) What in your opinion is an effective law enforcement agency?

Simmons — An effective Law enforcement Agency consist of the Sheriff’s ability to be willing to work with the community showing transparency and accountability. The agency must be able to keep up with evolving technology in order to solve high complexed (internet stalking, cybercrimes, evidence collections). The agency must be proactive vs reactive! The Sheriff must promote and hire the best and brightest minds to keep the agency headed in the right direction.

Zoerner — An effective law enforcement agency is one that proactively plans for future trends and develops its work force accordingly. The command staff must insist on the highest level of training for their staff, and also supply the equipment that they need to be successful. Additionally, as important as training and equipment are, those in command must give the staff the autonomy to achieve the goals they have set. Our deputies must be given the room to accomplish their tasks and should be continually supported in their efforts, to keep families safe.