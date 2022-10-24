Agenda: Salem School District annual meeting & budget hearing; regular board meeting Oct. 25, 2022

The Salem School District is scheduled to hold it’s annual meeting and budget hearing and a regular board meeting Tuesday starting at 5:30 p.m. in the large group instruction room.

All meetings will be livestreamed here. Live stream does not allow for elector participation in the annual meeting. Only those electors present physically are able to vote.

The budget hearing is first. The agenda includes Review of Proposed Budget for the 2022-2023 School Year.

The annual meeting is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. The agenda includes:

District Report by Dr. Vicki King, District Administrator.

Motion for the Tax Levy for the 2022-2023 School Year (by Ballot)

Board of Education Salary

Board of Education Mileage.

The full agenda for the budget hearing and annual is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Finalize Budget/Levy Based on Property Valuation and State Aid Finalization.

Third Friday Count.

Special Education Teacher Resignation.

A closed session for the investing of public funds, or conducting other specified public business, whenever competitive or bargaining reasons require a closed session. Discuss insurance claims and potential legal claims related to previous contracted work, and the strategy for proceeding forward with legal counsel.

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.