Agenda: Brighton School District board meeting Oct. 25, 2022

The Brighton School District #1 is scheduled to hold a board meeting in the school library on Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m.
Among the agenda items are:
- Motion and approval of the tax levy certification.
- Motion and approval of the 22/23 budget.
