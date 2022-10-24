Agenda: Brighton School District board meeting Oct. 25, 2022

Oct 24th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Brighton School District #1 is scheduled to hold a board meeting in the school library on Tuesday starting at 6:45 p.m.

Among the agenda items are:

  • Motion and approval of the tax levy certification.
  • Motion and approval of the 22/23 budget.

The full agenda is available here.

