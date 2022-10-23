Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Oct. 24, 2022

Oct 23rd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Wheatland Town Board i scheduled to a hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Agenda items include:

  • Joseph & Alyssa Wiltjer, 8403 368th Ave., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section
    III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached
    accessory building to be located in the street yard on Parcel #95-4-119-094-0400
  • Permission from Jeff Karow to use the hill between the firehouse and the transfer station (east of the former
    volleyball courts) for a 4-H Archery Project
  • Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected. Question is on the
    ballot as a binding referendum on November 8, 2022 General Election.

The full agenda is available here.

