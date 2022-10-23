Agenda: Wheatland Town Board meeting Oct. 24, 2022

The Wheatland Town Board i scheduled to a hold a meeting Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.
Agenda items include:
- Joseph & Alyssa Wiltjer, 8403 368th Ave., Burlington, WI 53105 (Owner), requesting a variance (Section
III. P. 12.18.4-5(b): that accessory buildings shall be located in the side or rear yard only) to construct a detached
accessory building to be located in the street yard on Parcel #95-4-119-094-0400
- Permission from Jeff Karow to use the hill between the firehouse and the transfer station (east of the former
volleyball courts) for a 4-H Archery Project
- Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected. Question is on the
ballot as a binding referendum on November 8, 2022 General Election.