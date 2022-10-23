Agenda: Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) board meeting and annual meeting/budget hearing Oct. 24, 2022

Oct 23rd, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Twin Lakes #4 School District (Lakewood School) is scheduled to hold a regular board meeting and an annual meeting an budget hearing on Monday.

The annual meeting and budget hearing is first, with a 5 p.m. start in the library. Agenda items include:

  • 2022-2023 Treasurers Report and Budget Presentation.
  • Authorization of Tax Levy.

The full annual meeting agenda is available here.

The regular board meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in the library. Among the agenda items are:

  • Discuss and Possible Approval of 2022-2023 Annual Budget.
  • The agenda also includes notice of a closed session for an employee manner.

The full regular meeting agenda is available here.

