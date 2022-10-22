Special needs Halloween event set for Oct. 25

The annual special needs Halloween party started by Nadia Rodriguez will take place this year on Tuesday, Oct. 25.

The event will be held at the Doubletree by Hilton, 11800 108th St., Pleasant Prairie. The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m.

This event provides a safe and handicapped accessible environment for all special needs individuals. The event is free. There will be spooky treats, music, games and much more.

Costumes encouraged.

For more information, contact Nadia Rodriguez at nrodriguez@firsthospitality.com, 262-977-3699.