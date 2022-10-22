A word from our sponsors: Oct. 22, 2022 open houses from Bear Realty’s Glenda and Butch Dupons

Wisconsin State Park passes available at local libraries starting Nov. 1 The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is launching a state park pilot program with local libraries in the state of Wisconsin. The program will insure that park and forest vehicle admission day passes are available for up to 1,000 library card holders. The pilot program, "Check Out Wisconsin State Parks At Your Library," is […] Emma Widmar

UW-Parkside features ‘I am Not Invisible’ Exhibit beginning Nov. 7 SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside is hosting the “I am Not Invisible” exhibit during Veterans Week. The exhibit will be displayed in the Brookwood Foundation Main Place in Wyllie Hall from Monday, Nov. 7 through Friday, Nov. 11. The "I Am Not Invisible" awareness campaign started as a program featuring twenty photographs of Oregon […] Emma Widmar

Several area high schools put on lockdown; situation deemed hoax KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE and RACINE — Numerous high schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after a person claiming to be a teacher called the schools saying that students had been shot. Law enforcement officials say the calls were a hoax. When they arrived on the scene, officers cleared the building and found no active shooters or […] Emma Widmar, Denise Lockwood and Loren Lamoreaux

College Goal Wisconsin hosts financial aid assistance meeting at Gateway Technical College Oct. 20 KENOSHA — Are you a college student? If so, one of the most important questions you may need answers to is how to pay for your schooling. Gateway Technical College and College Goal Wisconsin can help. To address questions and concerns regarding financial assistance, College Goal Wisconsin is hosting an assistive information meeting on Oct. […] Emma Widmar