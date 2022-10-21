Wheatland Center School students participate in 2022 STEAM Cardboard Boat Challenge

From Wheatland Center School:

Wheatland 7th and 8th grade students hit the water on KD lake Thursday, Sept. 29 to take up their latest STEAM challenge. Each group was challenged to design and build a working boat made of cardboard that would support one person rowing from the dock to a point on the shore 25 yards away. Design criteria and constraints include the vessel must have sides and look like a boat – no raft or surfboard style vessels, must hold the weight of one team member, and use only recyclable materials and duct tape. Teams were tasked to also incorporate a theme with which they decorate their boat, dress up, and include a flag that represents their group. What results is a design challenge that takes a lot of problem solving, teamwork and possibly a personal flotation device.

After learning about the structure of cardboard, the various techniques to attach pieces, nuances of flag design, and the important parts of a boat, students use the design process to create their craft. They form groups of four to five and begin making their models come to life with a real world performance objective with consequences – either the boat floats, or they get wet. Megan Zirbel, Middle School science teacher, said this about the challenge, “This project allows for students to capitalize on their varied strengths while learning important 21st century skills. Group members learn to effectively communicate ideas, problem solve as designs do not meet expectations, and compromise while working toward a common goal – getting their boat to float and win.”

Students are fully engaged during the design process because they know that their end product will be put to the ultimate test. They work together to develop a theme for their boat and their creativity is on full display. This year, a variety of different themes were employed. From patriotic-themed boats to boats featuring aliens; from toilet bowls and fruit to Barbie and celebrities, the themes were as diverse as the students who participated. Many students exhibited good insight as they reflected on the experience.

“I liked the team building because I am new here and I didn’t know that many people at the beginning of the year. It gave us extra time to get to know one another and our learning styles,” said Reagan Seewald, an 8th grader.

Classmate Isobel Scherer stated, “I liked that we were given a choice in our theme and walk up music, it added some variety to the boats and a personal touch for every group.”

8th grader Michael Meinen said it was, “[his] favorite day of school.”

Sophie Wilson, 7th grader, made the following connection: “This project taught me the importance of using the design process to plan a design first. I also used the rule, ‘measure twice, cut once’ to be successful. Unfortunately my boat didn’t float, but this project was a lot of fun because I got closer to my classmates.”

Zirbel said “This challenge provides an opportunity for our students to demonstrate strengths they may not be able to in a traditional classroom setting. The collaborative process enhances students ability to communicate ideas effectively and allows for students to get to know one another on a deeper level. This year we added walk up music for each team as well as had 7th graders race 8th graders. As teachers, we are also utilizing the design process as we plan improvements for next year. We hope to develop a second engineering design contest and are just as excited as the students for the next opportunity to test our design.”

Thomas Hartley, Middle School PATHS teacher, new to the project this year, stated “This project made the students the most excited to be in the classroom and students are begging for the next opportunity to participate in a design contest. It was an awesome opportunity to watch students support each other in both rowing successes and sinking failures. I hope to brainstorm some ideas for contests during the second and third trimester.”