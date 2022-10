Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 2:02 p.m., Town of Wheatland Fire Department, Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a fire in the 32200 block of 45th Street in Wheatland.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a fire under a carport.

UPDATE about 2:05 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports occupant appears to have extinguished fire.