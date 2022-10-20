Units responding for fire in Randall

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 1:28 p.m., Randall Fire Department, Twin Lakes Rescue and Town of Wheatland Fire Department units are responding to a fire at 336th Avenue and Highway CK in Randall.

Per dispatch: This is being reported as a grass fire. Fire is close to a utility pole but pole does not appear to he on fire.

UPDATE 1:35 p.m. — Fire unit arriving on scene reports small, smouldering grass fire at base of utility pole.

UPDATE 1:36 p.m. — Randall command reports fire extinguished. All units still responding can return to quarters.