Highway D closure in Paris expected Friday

From the Kenosha County Division of Highways:

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation on Friday, Oct. 21, will begin road repairs on Kenosha County Highway D just north of Highway K in the Town of Paris, where there was a construction yard used for the Highway 50 reconstruction project.

A closure of Highway D (172nd Avenue) for approximately 640 feet north of Highway K (60th Street) is set for 6 a.m. to noon Friday, as asphalt pulverization and grading occurs.

Periodic closures may occur during the week of Oct. 24 as other repairs are conducted, with paving scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29.

Drivers are encouraged to detour around the closure via highways K, MB (152nd Avenue) and N (38th Street).

This work is weather-dependent and is subject to change.