Bristol School girls softball team 2022 WAC Champs

Oct 20th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
Submitted photo

The Bristol School girls softball team recently won the 2022 WAC softball conference championship tournament.

Bristol came from behind and defeated Randall School to win. The tournament was held at Salem School.

