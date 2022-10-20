Bristol School girls softball team 2022 WAC Champs

Several area high schools put on lockdown; situation deemed hoax KENOSHA, MILWAUKEE and RACINE — Numerous high schools went on lockdown Thursday morning after a person claiming to be a teacher called the schools saying that students had been shot. Law enforcement officials say the calls were a hoax. When they arrived on the scene, officers cleared the building and found no active shooters or […] Emma Widmar, Denise Lockwood and Loren Lamoreaux

College Goal Wisconsin hosts financial aid assistance meeting at Gateway Technical College Oct. 20 KENOSHA — Are you a college student? If so, one of the most important questions you may need answers to is how to pay for your schooling. Gateway Technical College and College Goal Wisconsin can help. To address questions and concerns regarding financial assistance, College Goal Wisconsin is hosting an assistive information meeting on Oct. […] Emma Widmar

UW-Parkside awarded $1.2 million to assist adult degree seekers SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been awarded a $1.2 million U.S. Department of Education grant to establish a new Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) aimed at helping more of the region’s adults complete four-year college degrees. The EOC project, being launched this fall, aims to serve 850 participants annually. It will be housed at […] Paul Holley

Women in Trades Day 2022 set for Saturday KENOSHA — Women in Trades Day 2022, a free, full-day event featuring networking opportunities, panelist discussions, employer booths and a welding contest, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Women in Trades Day Described as “an empowering event that aims to inspire women of […] Paul Holley