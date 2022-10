Submitted photo

The Central High School Marching Falcons performed in the 2022 Chicago Columbus Day Parade on Monday, Oct. 10.

The parade started on the corner of State Street and Wacker Drive and proceeded south on State Street to Van Buren Street.

The Marching Falcons have participated in this parade every year since 2010. There were about 150 parade entries.

The parade was televised on ABC 7 Chicago. Here is their video of the parade. Central can be seen at about the 50-minute mark.

