A word from our sponsors: Sign-up for Westosha Sports Complex 12-week, 9-Hole Golf League

Note: This is a paid announcement from Westosha Sports Complex. — DH
Westosha Sports Complex will be hosting a 12-week 9-Hole Golf League. Starts 10/24/22 (see schedule below).
First come, first served gets the choice of 5 p.m. or 7 p.m. tee time. Days of the week available are Tuesday, Wednesday, or Thursday. 1st, 2nd, 3rd, and 4th place will be awarded prize money.
Weeks of play: 10/24, 10/31, 11/7, 11/14, 11/28, 12/05, 12/12, 12/19, 12/26, 1/02, 1/09, and 1/16.
Call (262) 885-6110 to reserve your spot.