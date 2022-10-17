Units responding for down wire in Randall

At about 9:18 p.m., Randall Fire Department and Twin Lakes Rescue units are responding to a report of wire down in the 39900 block of 104th Street in Randall.
Per dispatch: Caller says wire is in a tree and sparking.
