Freeze warning issued

The National Weather Service has upped the ante and issued a freeze warning for the southeastern corner of Wisconsin including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 3 to 9 a.m., Monday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a low temperature of 31 overnight Sunday. Temperatures may be low enough to “kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing,” the warning text says.

Monday night at 30 and Tuesday night at 28 should be even colder.

Monday may also see snow showers in the afternoon, the forecast says. Lovely.