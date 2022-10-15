Freeze watch issued for early Monday morning

Oct 15th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for Kenosha County.

The watch is set to be in effect from 3 a.m. to 6 a.m., Monday.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for an low of 30 during the watch period.

