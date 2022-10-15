Cereal dominoes

To celebrate the collection of over 500 boxes of cereal by Bristol’s Student Council from 10/3/22-10/11/22 to stock the Sharing Center’s shelves, they were set up like dominoes.
Students gathered to watch them fall.
