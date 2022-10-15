Cereal dominoes

Oct 15th, 2022
by Earlene Frederick.

To celebrate the collection of over 500 boxes of cereal by Bristol’s Student Council from 10/3/22-10/11/22 to stock the Sharing Center’s shelves, they were set up like dominoes.

Students gathered to watch them fall.

Brynn Patti brought the most boxes of cereal and got to tip the first box.
Pantry Manager Stephanie Witkiewicz, and Sharon Pomaville, Executive Director of the Sharing Center. “This will feed a lot of families. It’s exciting” said Stephanie.
Student Council
