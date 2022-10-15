Cereal dominoes

UW-Parkside awarded $1.2 million to assist adult degree seekers SOMERS — The University of Wisconsin-Parkside has been awarded a $1.2 million U.S. Department of Education grant to establish a new Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) aimed at helping more of the region’s adults complete four-year college degrees. The EOC project, being launched this fall, aims to serve 850 participants annually. It will be housed at […] Paul Holley

Women in Trades Day 2022 set for Saturday KENOSHA — Women in Trades Day 2022, a free, full-day event featuring networking opportunities, panelist discussions, employer booths and a welding contest, is planned for 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday at the Kenosha Union Club, 3030 39th Ave. Women in Trades Day Described as “an empowering event that aims to inspire women of […] Paul Holley

Op-Ed: Gateway’s Dr. Bryan Albrecht – Colleague, Partner and Friend An open letter to Dr. Bryan Albrecht of Gateway Technical College on his retirement Dr. Albrecht… Bryan: Most of the time a “congratulations on your retirement” letter starts out with congratulations on your retirement. I’m not ready to go there just yet. When I came to southeast Wisconsin and UW-Parkside 13 years ago, I was […] Chancellor Debbie Ford/UW-Parkside

Rollover accident in Caledonia leaves 1 Bradford student injured CALEDONIA — A rollover accident involving an SUV and a semi occurred at 6 Mile Road and Highway 32 on Oct. 1. Caledonia police and fire departments were dispatched to the scene. The accident occurred shortly after 10 p.m. when the teen who was driving the SUV failed to stop at a red light. The […] Emma Widmar