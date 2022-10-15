Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 17, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Village Hall.

Among the agenda items are:

Discussion and possible action regarding an agreement with BS&A software. This is regarding financial management software.

Consideration of a pay request from JJ Henderson for $873,304.61. This is in regards to the waste water treatment plant and lift station project.

Budget workshop for the 2023 village budget.

Closed session for collective bargaining agreements for public works and sewer. Also for evaluation of police sergeants.

The full agenda is available here.