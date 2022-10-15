Agenda: Twin Lakes Village Board meeting Oct. 17, 2022

The Twin Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a meeting scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m., Monday, at Village Hall.
Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion and possible action regarding an agreement with BS&A software. This is regarding financial management software.
- Consideration of a pay request from JJ Henderson for $873,304.61. This is in regards to the waste water treatment plant and lift station project.
- Budget workshop for the 2023 village budget.
- Closed session for collective bargaining agreements for public works and sewer. Also for evaluation of police sergeants.