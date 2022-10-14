Paddock Lake to see 4.5 percent increase for police protection contract

Paddock Lake will be paying 4.5 percent more for police protection from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department under a proposed contract for 2023.

The total amount for 2023 will be $373,025 or $16,428 more than 2022. That’s a smaller increase than 2022 over 2021, when the fee increased 6.3 percent.

The village contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for additional dedicated patrol for two shifts seven days a week. It has been doing so since the 1980s, when it dissolved its own village police department.

Despite the increase, contracting with the Sheriff’s Department continues to be a less expensive option than having a village department, said village administrator Tim Popanda in a memo to the Village Board discussed at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting. The memo showed Paddock Lake’s per capita cost for police protection was $106 while Twin Lakes was $386 and Genoa City’s $161. Both Twin Lakes and Genoa City have their own departments.

The contract is expected to be approved at Wednesday’s regular Village Board meeting.