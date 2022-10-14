Paddock Lake to see 4.5 percent increase for police protection contract

Oct 14th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

Paddock Lake will be paying 4.5 percent more for police protection from the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department under a proposed contract for 2023.

The total amount for 2023 will be $373,025 or $16,428 more than 2022. That’s a smaller increase than 2022 over 2021, when the fee increased 6.3 percent.

The village contracts with the Sheriff’s Department for additional dedicated patrol for two shifts seven days a week. It has been doing so since the 1980s, when it dissolved its own village police department.

Despite the increase, contracting with the Sheriff’s Department continues to be a less expensive option than having a village department, said village administrator Tim Popanda in a memo to the Village Board discussed at Wednesday’s committee of the whole meeting. The memo showed Paddock Lake’s per capita cost for police protection was $106 while Twin Lakes was $386 and Genoa City’s $161. Both Twin Lakes and Genoa City have their own departments.

The contract is expected to be approved at Wednesday’s regular Village Board meeting.

