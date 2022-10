/Photo by Andrew Simpson via freeimages.com

The latest, local National Weather Service forecast calls for another round of widespread frost Thursday night — and beyond.

The overnight low Thursday is expected to dip to 31, the forecast says.

It will be a little chilly during the day too, with a high temperature Thursday of 49.

The frosty overnight temp Thursday night is the start of trend that should extend through at least Tuesday night. The overnight temperature may even dip into the high 20s Monday and Tuesday night.