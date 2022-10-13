Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club to host chili cook-off and trunk or treat Oct. 22

Paris Happy Workers 4-H Club will host a chili cook-off and trunk or treat on Oct. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. at Paris School.

It is free to enter the chili competition as well as the trunk or treat vehicles.

The club is requesting $5/person for the chili tasting/judging, with all proceeds going directly back to the Paris Happy Workers 4-H club to help fund future community service projects. There also will be concessions available for sale as well. Prizes will be awarded for the best chilis and the best decorated vehicles.

Anyone that wants to participate in the cook-off should email Parischilicookoff@gmail.com so the club knows what to expect.

Paris School is located at 1901 176th Ave (Highway D) in Paris.