Vehicles struck by rocks on state line

From the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department:

On Tuesday, October 11th, 2022 at about 1:06 PM KSD deputies responded to the 14000 block of 128th Street for reports of several vehicles that had sustained damage while driving in this area. Initial reports were that someone may have been shooting a firearm at vehicles driving by. After further investigation by deputies on the scene, it was determined that the vehicles had not been shot with a bullet but had been possibly struck by rocks either thrown at the vehicles or launched from a slingshot. One of the vehicles involved had its rear passenger side window shattered while they were driving westbound on 128th Street. A quarter-sized rock was located inside this vehicle and it is believed that this is what may have broken the window. Other vehicles had large dents on the passenger sides. None of the vehicle operators or passengers were injured during this incident. Deputies searched the surrounding areas for suspects but have not located anyone at this time. The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department takes suspicious situations involving reckless behavior in our community seriously and we will be adding extra patrols to this stretch of roadway and other surrounding areas. If anyone has information regarding this incident or something similar to this, please don’t hesitate to report it to the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department at 262-605-5100.