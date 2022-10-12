Tornado warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Kenosha County.
The watch is in effect until 1 p.m., Wednesday.
A tornado was spotted by NWS near Burlington.
UPDATE 1 p.m. — NWS now extends warning until 1:15 p.m.
Western Kenosha County's news source
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Kenosha County.
The watch is in effect until 1 p.m., Wednesday.
A tornado was spotted by NWS near Burlington.
UPDATE 1 p.m. — NWS now extends warning until 1:15 p.m.
Posted in: Uncategorized.
Comments are closed.
© 2022 West of the I | Powered by WordPress