Tornado warning issued

Oct 12th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for Kenosha County.

The watch is in effect until 1 p.m., Wednesday.

A tornado was spotted by NWS near Burlington.

UPDATE 1 p.m. — NWS now extends warning until 1:15 p.m.

