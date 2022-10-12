Severe thunderstorm watch issued

Oct 12th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for Kenosha County.

The watch is expected to be in effect until 1 p.m.

UPDATE 1 p.m. — NWS now extends earning until 1:15 p.m.

UPDATE 1:21 p.m. — NWS has let warning expire.

