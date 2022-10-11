Dense fog advisory

Oct 11th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory for Kenosha County.

The advisory is set to be in effect through 8 a.m., Tuesday.

Visibility may be down to a quarter of a mile in dense fog, the advisory text says.

Posted in: Uncategorized.

