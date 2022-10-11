Bristol Village Board passes flat 2023 tax levy; tax rate unchanged

The Bristol Village Board passed a tax levy with a just under 1 percent increase over 2022 and an unchanged tax rate at a special meeting Monday night.

The board reduced the property tax rate to last year’s level of 2.6449 per $1,000 of assessed value from a proposal from village staff to increase it about 2 percent, the maximum allowed under state guidelines. Because the village’s total assessed value increased by about $6.4 million the amount the village will receive in property tax revenue will increase about $17,000 to about $1,800,000 despite the unchanged tax rate.

Since the tax rate will not change, an individual Bristol property owner should not see an increase in the village portion of their property tax bill unless their property’s assessed value increased.

The vote to reduce the tax rate to last year’s level was unanimous with Trustee Ruth Atwood absent.

Village administrator Randy Kerkman said the village is due for a village-wide property re-valuation soon, but with the economy uncertain, the decision was made to not do it in 2023 in case property market values decrease. A revaluation is likely by 2024.

Board members were unanimous in the opinion that this was not a good time to raise taxes, even modestly. A property valued at $202,800 in 2022 and 2023 would have seen an increase of $17 in its village property tax bill under the original staff proposal, according to materials presented at a budget hearing Monday.

“I just don’t think this is the time to raise taxes,” said Trustee Kris Kordecki.

“I think the four of us are clear where we want to be,” village President Mike Farrell said.

Two members of the public attended the public hearing on the budget and neither one made a comment or asked a question.

Kerkman said the lesser tax revenue due to not increasing the tax rate would likely come out of the budgets for road paving and equipment replacement.