A word from our sponsors: St. Alphonsus Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner is Oct. 16

St. Alphonsus Parish in New Munster will host its Fall Fest and Turkey Dinner Oct. 16. It is the church’s 95th annual event.

Turkey dinner with all the fixings will be served prepackaged only in carry-out style from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., $15 each.

Limited indoor seating in the parish center will be available.

The event also will include: Raffles, Ladies Booth, Kids Games, Bake Sale.

Sweets & Things Auction will start at 4 p.m.

Call 262-537-4370 for more information and/or details.