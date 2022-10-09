Units responding for spill in Paddock Lake

Oct 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.
At about 7:55 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue units and a sheriff’s deputy are responding to a gasoline spill in the 24800 block of 75th Street (Highway 50) in Paddock Lake.

Per dispatch: Spill occurred at a gas station.

