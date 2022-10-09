Units responding for fire in Rock Lake

Photo by kconnors via morgueFile.com

At about 4:43 p.m., Salem Lakes Fire/Rescue, Bristol Fire and Rescue, Randall Fire Department and Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue units and sheriff’s deputies are responding to a fire in the 12500 block of 249th Court in Rock Lake.

Per dispatch: Flames and smoke reported in a garage attached to a home.

UPDATE 4:46 p.m. — Deputy on scene reports to dispatch that fire is almost out, but smoke in building.

UPDATE 4:49 p.m. — Fire command on the scene reports fire confined to garage and appears to be out. Command releases all units other than Salem Lakes engine and Bristol engine and any responding chiefs.