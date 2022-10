The Wheatland Town Board is scheduled to hold a meeting Monday starting at 6 p.m. at Town Hall in New Munster.

Among the agenda items are:

Discuss dates for budget hearing – set date for hearing and special town meeting to approve levy.

Continuing discussion on the merits of appointed clerk and treasurer positions versus elected. Question is on the

ballot as a binding referendum on November 8, 2022 General Election.

The full agenda is available here.