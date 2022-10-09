Agenda: Salem Lakes Village Board regular meeting & committee of the whole Oct. 10, 2022

The Salem Lakes Village Board is scheduled to hold a regular meeting and committee of the whole on Monday, starting at 6 p.m. at Village Hall in Salem.

The committee of the whole meeting will take place first. Committee of the whole meetings are for discussion only. Among the agenda items are:

Review use of UTV and ATVs on the Village of Salem Lakes roads.

Request by Lynn Garwood to make a butterfly garden in Silver Lake with Riverview School students.

The regular meeting will follow the committee of the whole meeting Among the agenda items are:

services to be provided by the County of Kenosha, Wisconsin to the Village of Salem Lakes, Wisconsin Kenosha County Food Bank presentation by Teri Knuese.

southeast ¼ of the southwest ¼ of Section 12, Township 1 north, Range 20 east, in the Village of Salem Lakes, Kenosha County, Wisconsin (PSG Solutions, LLC, Applicant for parcels 70-4-120-123-0101 and 70-4-120-124-0340) Ordinance No. 2022.10-58, an ordinance amending Sections 490-26.2 and 490-26.3 of the Salem Lakes Municipal

Code of the Village of Salem Lakes designating tattoo and body-piercing establishments as principal uses in B-2 and B-3 Zoning Districts Payment Request No. 6 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $225,107.20, and Change Order No. 3 in the

amount of $10,350.00 for the 2022 Street Rehabilitation Program. Final Payment Request No. 3 by Payne & Dolan, Inc., in the amount of $6,337.60 for the 2021 Street Rehabilitation Program.

Ordinance No. 2022.10-59, an ordinance amending Section 435-10 B. of the Salem Lakes Municipal Code regarding charges for Utility District services, this is regarding the rate paid for receiving septage waste from haulers.

Approval to spend EMS Flex Grant money, in the amount of $94,214.00, on two automatic CPR compression devices and two power load cot safety appliances.

The full agenda for both meetings is available here.