Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing, special meeting & regular meeting Oct. 10, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a 2023 budget public hearing, a special board meeting and a regular board meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The public hearing is first and will start at 6:30 p.m. Here is a link to the agenda and a budget summary.

A special meeting of the board will follow the public hearing. Items on that agenda are:

Adopt Village tax levy.

Adopt 2023 General, Special Revenue, Capital Projects, and Debt Service Funds.

Adopt 2023 Enterprise Funds.

The full agenda is available here.

The regular Village Board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

Discussion on ordinance updates.

The full agenda is available here.