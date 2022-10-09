Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing, special meeting & regular meeting Oct. 10, 2022

Oct 9th, 2022
by Darren Hillock.

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a 2023 budget public hearing, a special board meeting and a regular board meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.

The public hearing is first and will start at 6:30 p.m. Here is a link to the agenda and a budget summary.

A special meeting of the board will follow the public hearing. Items on that agenda are:

  • Adopt Village tax levy.
  • Adopt 2023 General, Special Revenue, Capital Projects, and Debt Service Funds.
  • Adopt 2023 Enterprise Funds.

The full agenda is available here.

The regular Village Board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:

  •  Discussion on ordinance updates.

The full agenda is available here.

Share20
Tweet
20 Shares

Posted in: Uncategorized.

Comments are closed.

  • Follow us on

  • Archives