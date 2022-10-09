Agenda: Bristol Village Board budget hearing, special meeting & regular meeting Oct. 10, 2022

The Bristol Village Board is scheduled to hold a 2023 budget public hearing, a special board meeting and a regular board meeting Monday starting at 6:30 p.m. at Village Hall.
The public hearing is first and will start at 6:30 p.m. Here is a link to the agenda and a budget summary.
A special meeting of the board will follow the public hearing. Items on that agenda are:
- Adopt Village tax levy.
- Adopt 2023 General, Special Revenue, Capital Projects, and Debt Service Funds.
- Adopt 2023 Enterprise Funds.
The full agenda is available here.
The regular Village Board meeting is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. Among the agenda items are:
- Discussion on ordinance updates.