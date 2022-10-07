Salem School District inviting district community to participate in Strategic Planning Community Engagement Event

From Salem School District:

Salem School District would like to invite the entire Salem community to participate in our Strategic Planning Community Engagement Event on Thursday, October 13th from 5:30 pm to 8:30 pm at Salem School. Participants do not need to have a student currently attending Salem School to attend this event, but must be a resident of the Salem School District, a Staff Member at Salem School, or have a child who is open-enrolled at Salem School. At this event we will dig into issues that impact not only our current and future students, staff, and families, but our entire community in order to help us further our Strategic Planning Process.

A Strategic Plan is a long-term framework that outlines a roadmap for the future of Salem School District. It involves collaboration between the school board and district staff as well as Salem community stakeholders. The strategic planning process is an opportunity for us to work as a community to plan for what Salem School should be in the future and how to get there, outlining a path of continued success. The plan will be a 6 month process and is anticipated to be completed in late February 2023.

There is strong evidence that property value improves when the “health” of the local public school improves. This opportunity is not only an investment in our children’s future but your pocketbook, so please invite your neighbors to come out to Salem on October 13th to engage in a great conversation!

A Subway Dinner will be available beginning at 5:00 pm prior to the event on 10/13. If you are interested in attending, please RSVP by Monday, October 10th at 10 am by going to the Salem School District website at www.salem.k12.wi.us and clicking on Strategic Planning.