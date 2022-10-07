Freeze warning issued

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for most of the southern (interestingly) half of Wisconsin, including Kenosha County.

The warning is set to be in effect from 1 to 8 a.m., Saturday.

Doesn’t this seem a little early? Nevertheless, the warning suggests:

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

The latest, local NWS forecast calls for a low temp overnight of right at 32.